Feds Provides Update About Canada’s Border Measures

The Government of Canada says it is taking a responsible, precautionary approach at the border to help protect Canadians from the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The Government of Canada will closely monitor and adjust measures at the border, as appropriate, to help keep Canadians safe.
Today, the Government of Canada is providing an update on its border measures. It is:
- Removing, effective January 28, 2022, the modified pre-departure test requirements for travellers coming to Canada on direct or indirect flights from India or Morocco. Travellers from these countries will no longer be required to obtain a valid negative pre-departure COVID-19 test from a third country. All travellers entering Canada are now subject to the same pre-entry test requirements, regardless of their departure country.
- Ending the temporary exemption from pre-entry, arrival, and Day-8 testing and quarantine requirements for residents and essential workers of British Columbia who have to travel by land to or through the United States for essential food and supplies. This will end on January 31, 2022, at 20:59 PST.