Muskoka Lakes Arenas And Community Centres Set To Reopen

In response to the Province of Ontario easing public health restrictions as part of a modified Step Two of Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen as announced on Thursday, January 20, 2022, the Township will reopen the Bala and Port Carling Arenas and select Community Centres.

The Municipal Office remains open with adaptations to allow for limited in-person services.

The Township continues to encourage people to use online, phone and curbside pick-up options to access municipal services, to reduce in-person interactions as part of efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Effective January 31, 2022 service modifications include (but are not limited to):

Bala and Port Carling Arenas – Open subject to public health guidelines and capacity limits.

Community Centres – Select Community Centres (Walker’s Point, Bala, Port Carling, Peninsula, Milford Bay, Ullswater) open subject to public health guidelines and capacity limits.

Libraries – Effective February 1, 2022 branches in Port Carling and Bala will open with adaptations to allow for limited in-person services. Library doors will be locked and users are asked to knock on the door or call to obtain access. Outside pickup will still be available. Hours will remain the same.

Outdoor Amenities – Outdoor recreational amenities remain open for public use. Individuals are required to adhere to posted Provincial regulations.

Municipal Office – The Municipal Office is open with adaptations to allow for limited in-person services. General public, contractors and others visiting the building should call ahead to gain access, and ensure timely and efficient service. Contact and access information will be posted on the Township’s website and both the front and back doors of the offices. Visitors should be prepared to wait in their vehicles to gain access. Scheduled in-person appointments are also available and encouraged.

Committee/Council Meetings – Council and Committee meetings will continue to be held electronically.

The Township will continually update the Muskoka Lakes Website with any changes to Township services as a result of COVID-19.