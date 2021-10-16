The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of Statutory Release.

Anavah LA’ADRI’EL is described as a Caucasian male, 52 years of age, 6′ (185cm), 187 lbs (85kgs) with brown hair (balding) and blue eyes.

He is currently serving a thirteen (13) year and nine (9) month sentence for Robbery X8, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Flight from Police, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Drive while Disqualified and Fail to Comply with Probation Order.

The offender is known to frequent the Toronto, Peterborough, Lindsay, Brighton, Oshawa and London areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.