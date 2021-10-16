RVH Responds To Generator Fire

A generator located on Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) fifth floor short-circuited causing a small fire and some flooding. While the fifth floor is not a patient area, some of the water did impact an inpatient unit on the fourth floor below.

Twenty-one patients on the impacted unit were quickly and safely moved to other areas of the health centre and clean up has begun.

In cooperation with Barrie Fire and Emergency Service, an investigation is now underway as to the cause of the fire. The generator was not actively in use and there is no impact to the health centre’s electrical services.