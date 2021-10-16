Police Remind Off Road Vehicle Operators Of Manners

The OPP have been receiving an increase in complaints about non-compliant off road vehicle operators.

The OPP is reminding off-road vehicle drivers to exercise caution and follow basic safety laws that are designed to keep you safe while operating any type of off-road vehicle (ORV). OPP investigations into ORV collisions continue to show that speed, losing control, alcohol consumption, lack of experience and overall carelessness are major contributing factors in severe injuries and deaths. Operators who do not wear their helmets are at a much higher risk of serious injury or death if they crash, lose control or their ORV tips over.

Graduated licencing requirements apply to young and novice drivers when travelling on-road. Please check with your local by-laws to find out which roads you can and cannot drive on.

The OPP has been and will be continuing to monitor ORV traffic on the trail systems and in the communities we serve. This includes ATV’s and dirt bikes. When stopped by police or a conservation officer, you must provide the following when requested: driver’s licence when required, registration permit and proof of insurance. Driver’s found to not be in compliance may face charges under various Provincial Acts.

Police also remind people who are enjoying a fall walk in the forest to be mindful of ORV’s that are operating on marked trails lawfully.

All operators and passengers should be equipped properly. Operators’ also need to ensure they hold the appropriate trail pass. Children need to be accompanied by a responsible adult until they are the proper age to ride alone.

You can find more information by inquiring with your local by-law authority, as well as:

www.scorra.ca

www.coatv.ca