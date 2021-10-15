“It Feels Amazing” Port McNicoll Resident Wins $250,000

Patricia Bartlett of Port McNicoll knows how to pick ‘em. Her DAILY KENO 10 Pick resulted in a $250,000 win in the September 27, 2021 EVENING draw.

“I’m a regular lottery player. DAILY KENO is my favourite,” Patricia shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her winnings. “I still plan to play!”

The retired office assistant says she also shared a $1 million prize on a group lottery win in 2010.

Patricia said she was half asleep when she checked her ticket on OLG.ca. “I didn’t want to wake my husband, so I was pacing around the house. I tried to sleep and checked it again. I still couldn’t believe it!”

The mother and grandmother told her family right away. “Now they’re all playing DAILY KENO!”

She plans to pay some bills, share with her family, purchase a new washer and dryer and treat her husband to a new car. “I will put the rest into savings.”

“It feels amazing. I am so grateful,” Patricia concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Midland Avenue in Midland.