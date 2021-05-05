Fatal Collision On Hwy. 69 Tuesday Night

Provincial Police are investigating after a fatal collision on Tuesday night.

On May 4, 2021 at 9 p.m., first responders quickly responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 69 in Wallbridge Township north of Parry Sound.

A vehicle travelling southbound struck a moose left the roadway and rolled over.

The driver of the vehicle, Josee Boisvert, a 56 year-old from Sudbury sustained fatal injuries.

The passenger was transported to a nearby hospital, treated for non-life threatening injuries and released.