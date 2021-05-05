Driver Charged With Impaired After Fatal Crash On Quarry Rd In February

The Orillia OPP is investigating a fatal collision involving a car and a dump truck on Quarry Road in the Township of Severn.

Back on February 05, 2021, shortly before noon, officers were notified of a serious collision on Quarry Road at St. Amant Road, Severn. It was reported that a dump truck and a car had collided.

Tragically, the driver of the car, John Bull, age 60, of Severn, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Quarry Road was closed for several hours while OPP Technical Collision Investigation members investigated the scene.

Following a lengthy investigation, officers have arrested and charged the driver of the dump truck involved in this collision. Vincent Vallee, age 35, of Victoria Harbour, was arrested on May 01, 2021, and charged with:

Dangerous operation causing death

Causing death by criminal negligence

Public mischief

The accused was held in custody and appeared on May 01, 2021, at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.