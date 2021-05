The branch on Manitoba Street was closed on Tuesday.

Royal Bank says with an abundance of care and caution for the health & well-being of their clients and employees, the Bracebridge branch was closed yesterday.

Virtual client appointments went ahead as planned. The branch has reopened today.

“We recognize that this may have created some inconvenience for our clients.” said Royal Bank in a statement to Muskoka411

“We are grateful for their patience and understanding.”