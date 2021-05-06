East York Man Charged After Threats With A Weapon In Huntsville

On April 28, 2021 Huntsville OPP, Muskoka Crime Unit, Regional Support team (RST) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Toronto Police Service entered into an investigation involving threats with a weapon which occurred in the Huntsville.

As a result of the investigation Erik Zingel, 20 years of East York was arrested and charged with the following

Uttering threats to cause Bodily Harm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous Purpose

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

Possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a schedule 3 substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a schedule 1 substance x 2 S 4(1) CDSA

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on June 2, 2021 in Ontario Court of Justice in Huntsville.