Family And Friends Gathering At Waypoint Returns After Pandemic Hiatus

After an extended hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Waypoint welcomed back the annual family and friends gathering for patients in the forensic mental health programs. This cherished tradition, which has provided joy, connection, and healing for patients and their families, resumed this year with resounding success.

The event, held on September 16, 2023, brought together patients, their loved ones and hospital staff in a celebration of resilience, recovery, and hope. It marked a significant milestone in the hospital’s ongoing efforts to improve the quality of life for patients and promote their overall well-being.

“This event has always been a symbol of our commitment to holistic person-centered care,” says Dr. Nadiya Sunderji, Waypoint President and CEO. “It fosters a sense of community support that is essential for patients’ well-being. After a challenging few years, it’s heartwarming to see the love and support that were so evident during this gathering.”

The Waypoint Family and Friends Gathering has long been a cherished tradition that allows patients to spend quality time with their families in a safe, supportive, and relaxing environment. This event plays a crucial role in the recovery process by promoting positive relationships and reducing stigma.

The hospital extends its heartfelt appreciation to the many staff who made the return of this cherished event possible. Dr. Sunderji added, “I’m so proud of how our staff embrace the #WaypointWay, moving mountains for the patients and families they care for. As part of our commitment to health equity, inclusion, and compassionate care, they took extra steps to overcome transportation and other barriers for the complex and disadvantaged populations we serve.” We look forward to continuing this tradition and exploring new opportunities to enhance the well-being of our patients and their families.

For more information about Waypoint and its commitment to providing compassionate care for individuals on their path to recovery, please visit www.waypointcentre.ca.