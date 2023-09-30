Port Carling Large Locks To Temporarily Close For Historic Steamship Inspections 

The District of Muskoka and Muskoka Steamships Association are partnering to inform the community of the temporary closure of the Port Carling Large Locks in the Township of Muskoka Lakes, and an opportunity to get up-close with the RMS Segwun and Wenonah II experience.

Dry Dock Inspection – RMS Segwun and Wenonah II

Beginning October 10, 2023, the Port Carling Large Lock will be temporarily closed at the request of Muskoka Steamships Association for dry dock inspections and maintenance. Regular updates will be shared as the maintenance work progresses; anticipated re-opening is November 7, 2023.

The Small Locks will remain open and continue operating self-serve passage for vessels between Lake Muskoka and Lake Rosseau.



Witness the Historic Steamships Up-Close

Without the use of the Large Lock for these mandatory inspections by Transport Canada, the ships would be unable to continue sailing our lakes.



While this temporary closure may interrupt our regular operations, seeing the RMS Segwun and Wenonah II out of the water is a rare sight that few have had the opportunity to witness – our community will be invited to experience it.



The District of Muskoka and Muskoka Steamships Association will be posting information, updates and a journey of the dry dock experience.



Stay tuned as we showcase and celebrate these historic steamships, together. Visit www.muskoka.on.ca/largelock for more information and follow the dry dock updates online on Facebook @DistrictofMuskoka and @MuskokaSteamships.