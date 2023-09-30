Chief Philip Franks Comments On The National Day For Truth And Reconciliation 2023

Today, we recognize the National Day for Truth & Reconciliation. Also known as Orange Shirt Day, each year on September 30th we reflect on the history and continued impact of Canada’s residential school system.

Most importantly, today serves as a day to honour and remember the children who were lost, the survivors, and all the families who felt and continue to feel the unfortunate lasting effects of these institutions.

We continue to welcome increased dialogue in all workplaces, recreationally, and personally regarding anti-racism and anti-bullying, and encourage deeper reflection, learning, and growth in the relationships between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples.