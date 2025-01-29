Explore Huntsville Set To Host 2026 Ontario 55+ Winter Games

Huntsville, get ready for an Ontario 55+ Winter Games three-peat!

Explore Huntsville, on behalf of the Huntsville Municipal Accommodation Tax Association, is excited to announce that it has been selected as host for the 2026 Ontario 55+ Winter Games, an event that will generate more than $1.5 million in economic benefits for Huntsville and area. It will be the third time that Huntsville has played host to the Games, following successful events in 2013 and 2019.

The Ontario government is investing $325,000 to support the Games. Ontario Minister of Sport Neil Lumsden expressed confidence that Huntsville will once again “host a Games to remember,” adding that the Games are “a great example of our government’s work to maximize the economic impact of sport tourism in Ontario while encouraging older adults to lead healthier, more active lives.”

Explore Huntsville’s Executive Director Kelly Haywood is thrilled to bring this prestigious sporting event to Huntsville.

“Part of our mandate is to stimulate Huntsville’s visitor economy and this event ticks every box,” said Haywood. “Not only are we excited to showcase everything Huntsville has to offer and create an incredible experience for the Games participants, this event will fill local accommodations to capacity and generate local economic activity in our stores and restaurants during the typically slower month of February.”

The Games will be held from February 3-5, 2026, with the 1,000-plus participants engaging in 10 different outdoor and indoor sports and activities, including alpine skiing at Hidden Valley Highlands Ski Area, curling at the Huntsville Curling Club, hockey at the Canada Summit Centre, Nordic skiing at Arrowhead Provincial Park and prediction skating at Lake of Bays Arena. Other indoor events include duplicate bridge and table tennis at Deerhurst Resort, volleyball at Huntsville High School, badminton at Riverside Public School and 10-pin bowling at Barrie Bowlerama.

Games General Manager Myke Malone noted that in addition to providing an exceptional atmosphere for the participants to compete, Explore Huntsville is pleased that the event also offers Huntsville a lasting legacy. “The 2026 Ontario 55+ Winter Games will establish a dedicated fund to enhance programming in Huntsville for people over the age of 55, which will offer a wide range of activities for our older residents and contribute to a vibrant, inclusive community,” he said.

The Ontario 55+ Winter Games occur every two years and are delivered by the Ministry of Sport, in partnership with the Ontario Senior Games Association (OSGA). Participants of the Ontario 55+ Winter Games can also go on to represent Ontario at the next Canada 55+ Games.