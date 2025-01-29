Harvey’s Launches New FRINGS Poutine Until March 30

he iconic burger brand introduces the ultimate union of two Canadian classics

VAUGHAN, ON, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ – Harvey’s, the beloved Canadian destination for build-your-own flame-grilled burgers and signature poutine, is excited to unveil its newest menu innovation: FRINGS® Poutine. This mouth-watering creation combines its most popular sides — golden onion rings and crispy fries smothered in rich, savoury gravy and gooey cheese curds. Available nationwide for a limited time from January 27 to March 30, 2025, FRINGS® Poutine is your chance to indulge in a bold twist on Canadian comfort food.

“Harvey’s has always been about celebrating the flavours Canadians love, and FRINGS® Poutine is no exception,” says Michael Nault, Chief Operating Officer at Harvey’s. “By combining our Famous FRINGS® side of Fries and Onion Rings with our signature Poutine in one irresistible dish, we’re giving Canadians a fresh, fun, and uniquely Harvey’s twist on a classic favourite.”

Why FRINGS® Poutine is a Must-Try

The Perfect Combo : A harmonious blend of crispy fries and golden onion rings.

: A harmonious blend of crispy fries and golden onion rings. Iconic Poutine Flavour : Harvey’s signature gravy and authentic cheese curds elevate the dish.

: signature gravy and authentic cheese curds elevate the dish. Uniquely Canadian: A bold new take on a dish loved across the country, with a dash of Harvey’s creativity.

Join the FRINGS® Poutine Craze