Grade 4, 5, & 6 Students Facing Suspension Feb. 4

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU), in accordance with the Immunization of Schools Pupils Act (ISPA), will enforce suspension orders for students in Grades 4, 5 and 6 with missing or incomplete vaccination records.

Under ISPA, health units are required to maintain vaccine records for every student attending school and enforce suspensions for incomplete vaccine information. As of today, there are 2745 outstanding records. Currently, 86 percent of Grade 4, 5 and 6 students in Simcoe Muskoka have up-to-date immunization records on file with the health unit.

To support students and families, the health unit is offering immunizations by appointment at office locations in Barrie, Midland, Orillia, Cookstown, Collingwood, Huntsville and Gravenhurst. From Feb. 3 to 5, the health unit will also accept walk-ins. For walk-in clinic hours or to schedule an appointment, please visit the health unit’s website. When a student is immunized at a health unit clinic their record is also updated and they can return to school immediately.

Students may also receive their immunization through their healthcare provider but must report this information to the health unit. Reporting immunizations can easily be done online at smdhu.org/ImmsOnline or by calling the health unit at 705-721-7520.

Having up-to-date immunizations helps to ensure that students have the best protection against serious vaccine preventable diseases, reduces the risk of outbreaks in schools, and allows the health unit to act quickly to prevent and control outbreaks.

For more information about routine and required vaccines given to students and the diseases they prevent, please visit smdhu.org or by calling the health unit at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520.