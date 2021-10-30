Experienced Police Officers Are Coming To Bracebridge And Huntsville

Seven experienced police officers join OPP Central Region detachments after successfully completing their training.

The experienced officers celebrated their graduation during a ceremony on Friday, October 29, 2021, at OPP General Headquarters in Orillia.

The seven officers come from various police services in Ontario, and have over 80 years of combined policing experience that will greatly benefit our detachments and communities.

The new officers have been deployed to the following detachments:

· Bracebridge – 1 officer

· Caledon – 1 officer

· Collingwood – 3 officers

· Huntsville – 1 officer

· Southern Georgian Bay – 1 officer

“Experienced police officers are an invaluable asset. The seven experienced officers will benefit OPP Central Region and the communities we serve with their wealth of knowledge and experience. These officers are a great resource to further enhance the safety of our communities. I proudly welcome our new members and look forward to their contributions within our communities as they serve with pride, professionalism and honour.” – Chief Superintendent Dwight Peer, Central Region, Ontario Provincial Police

The Experienced Police Officer program acknowledges the experience of qualified and professional police officers seeking employment with the OPP. Policing in Ontario is about working with community partners and stakeholders to ensure public safety through a collaborative effort of crime prevention and law enforcement.

For more information on career opportunities with the OPP, visit www.opp.ca/careers.