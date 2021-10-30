Inquest Into The Death Of Former Beaver Creek Inmate Mark Jeffrey

Dr. Joel Kirsh, Regional Supervising Coroner for Central Region, Central East Office, announced that an inquest has been scheduled into the death of Mark Jeffrey.

Jeffrey, 34, died on June 29, 2015, while in custody at the Beaver Creek Medium Security Institution in Gravenhurst. An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The inquest will examine the events surrounding Mr. Jeffrey’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest is expected to last eight days and hear from approximately 18 witnesses.

The inquest will start at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021. Dr. Steven Bodley will preside as inquest officer. Ashley Jacobs and Kate Forget will be the inquest counsel.

The inquest will be conducted by video conference. Members of the public who wish to view the proceedings can do so live at the link provided below.

www.youtube.com/occinquests