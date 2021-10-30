Dangerous Driver Charged After Pursuit On Hwy. 12

On October 28, 2021 police attended a Tiny Beaches Road North home in Tiny Township to arrest and charge the driver of the vehicle.

Police charged 32-year-old Kyle Amey of Tiny Township with the following offences in relation to the driving incident from October 7, 2021.

Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent

Failure to stop after accident

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code

Dangerous operation

Flight from peace officer

Fail to report accident contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

The accused was held for a bail hearing.