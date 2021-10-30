Dangerous Driver Charged After Pursuit On Hwy. 12

On October 28, 2021 police attended a Tiny Beaches Road North home in Tiny Township to arrest and charge the driver of the vehicle.
Police charged 32-year-old Kyle Amey of Tiny Township with the following offences in relation to the driving incident from October 7, 2021.
- Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent
- Failure to stop after accident
- Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code
- Dangerous operation
- Flight from peace officer
- Fail to report accident contrary to the Highway Traffic Act
The accused was held for a bail hearing.
OPP Need Help Identifying Dangerous Driver After Pursuit On Hwy. 12