Dangerous Driver Charged After Pursuit On Hwy. 12

On October 28, 2021 police attended a Tiny Beaches Road North home in Tiny Township to arrest and charge the driver of the vehicle.

Police charged 32-year-old Kyle Amey of Tiny Township with the following offences in relation to the driving incident from October 7, 2021.

  • Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent
  • Failure to stop after accident
  • Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code
  • Dangerous operation
  • Flight from peace officer
  • Fail to report accident contrary to the Highway Traffic Act

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

OPP Need Help Identifying Dangerous Driver After Pursuit On Hwy. 12

