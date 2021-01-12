Essential Visitation Suspended At Hospital Amidst Boil Water Advisory

Essential visitation by a patient’s designated care partner continues to be suspended at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Site.

Essential visitation was cancelled on Sunday, January 10 following a widespread municipal water interruption in the Town of Bracebridge that necessitated a boil water advisory.

Out of an abundance of caution, the SMMH Site remains closed to essential visitation except for compassionate reasons for a palliative patient until such time as the boil water advisory is lifted and the hospital’s water supply is stable.

Some procedures were rescheduled due to the water interruption and patients were contacted directly if there were changes to their appointments.

Thank you for your understanding as we take proactive precautionary measures for safety.