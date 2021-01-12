Snowmobile Crash Leads To Impaired Driving Investigation

On January 8, 2021 at 8:57 p.m. Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they were called to a report of a snowmobile that crashed into the Waubaushene Pier, Tay Township.

Police say the driver was transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was also the subject of an impaired driving investigation by attending officers.

As a result of this investigation, police have charged James Cotton, 42 years of age from Severn Township with Impaired Driving.

The involved snowmobile was towed and impounded for seven days and the accused was suspended from driving for 90 days.

The accused will appear In Midland court on February 25, 2021.