Freezing Drizzle Advisory Issued For Areas Close To Muskoka

Freezing drizzle has been observed across the area early this morning. Multiple reports of icy roads and sidewalks have been received.

The freezing drizzle may be mixed with light snow at times, and is expected to end late this morning. Freezing drizzle is possible again tonight.

Freezing drizzle advisory issued for:

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Freezing drizzle advisory continued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice.

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.