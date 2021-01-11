OPP Provide Update To Sudden Death In Gravenhurst

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 11, 2021, Bracebridge OPP, along with Muskoka Paramedic Service, were called to the Muskoka Tourism Centre on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst, in response to a sudden death of a male.

The cause of death is still under investigation and a post mortem is scheduled at the Centre of Forensic Sciences (CFS) in Toronto.

There are no public safety concerns and the incident is not connected to the ongoing missing person investigation in the area.

The name of the male has not been released.

