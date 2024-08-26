Elexicon Energy Charity Golf Tournament Raises $338,000 For Community Agencies

Tournament Has Raised $757,000 Since 2019

Elexicon Energy (“Elexicon”), the electricity distribution company serving parts of Durham Region and beyond, recently hosted its fourth annual charity golf tournament at Deer Creek in Ajax. The tournament, one of the largest and most successful in the area, raised a record-breaking $338,000 for seven community agencies. The amount raised from

this year’s tournament exceeds last year’s amount by $138,000. The tournament has raised a remarkable $757,000 since 2019.

This year’s tournament recipients provide a wide range of vital services in the communities Elexicon operates in, including child and youth initiatives, community safety, and paediatric respite andhospice care. The seven recipients of the tournament are: five Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies, Kids’ Safety Village of Durham Region, and Sloane’s House Paediatric Respite & Hospice Care Centre.

“We are incredibly grateful to be one of the recipients of the tournament. Funds received will assist us with providing further opportunities to youth in our local communities through our life-changing mentoring programs. We currently have young people waiting up to four years for a mentor, additional funding will help support those young people and reduce waiting times. Elexicon Energy’s generosity is creating BIG opportunities for multiple organizations across many regions that will be very impactful. Thank you for your support.”

Miranda Chaffey, Executive Director

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orillia and District