Arrest Made In Connection To Fail Remain Collision In Midland

After a thorough investigation by involved OPP officers, the suspect was arrested at Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment in the evening hours of August 25, 2024.

Charged is Jacob Thomas Wallis 25 years of Midland with the following offences.

· Attempt to Commit Murder

· Dangerous Operation causing bodily harm

· Fail to stop at accident resulting in bodily harm

All charges are contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

The pedestrian has also been located and is receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained in the collision.

Investigators wish to thank those community members who assisted in this investigation.

Previous Story:

DATE: August 24, 2024

OPP INVESTIGATING FAIL-TO-REMAIN COLLISION INVOLVING A PEDESTRIAN IN MIDLAND

(MIDLAND, ON) – The Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating an overnight fail-to-remain motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the Town of Midland.

On August 24, 2024, at approximately 3:20 a.m., officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a report of a collision involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian in the parking lot of a Midland Avenue, Midland convenience store. The involved vehicle and pedestrian had fled the scene prior to the arrival of uniform officers. At the scene investigation has led officers to believe that a male was struck by the pickup truck and received significant injuries.

The involved vehicle is described as a white Dodge pickup.

Investigators are looking to locate the involved pedestrian as he is believed to have significant injuries and will likely need medical treatment.

The Southern Georgian Bay OPP Major Crime Unit is now continuing the investigation and would like to speak with community members who may know of the driver of the involved vehicle.

Anyone who was in the area during the time of the incident, observed anything suspicious or has any information, dash cam or surveillance footage that may assist investigators, is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestopperssdm.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.