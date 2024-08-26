Yeti Trek Coaster Is Coming To Santa’s Village In 2025

Canada’s Most Exciting Family Coaster Marks a New Era for the Beloved Theme Park

Santa’s Village, nestled in the heart of Bracebridge, Ontario, is thrilled to announce the arrival of Yeti Trek—Canada’s most exciting family coaster—set to debut in 2025. This thrilling new addition is part of a multi-year effort to continually upgrade and reimagine Santa’s Village as the world’s best family theme park. Owned and operated by the Dunkley family, the park remains proudly family-owned, staying true to its roots while embracing an exciting future.

This isn’t just any new ride—Yeti Trek is a story in motion. Legend has it that Santa has invited his Yeti friends from the North Pole to Santa’s Village, and now guests have the chance to spot these elusive creatures as they zip through the tree canopy. Riders will soar through towering, centuries-old pines and catch breathtaking glimpses of the iconic Muskoka River below, blending the thrill of adventure with the park’s stunning natural surroundings.

“Santa’s Village holds a special place in the hearts of so many families,” said Sara Dunkley.

“We’ve spent the past several years investing in new attractions to ensure our guests

experience something truly magical each time they visit. Yeti Trek is more than a roller

coaster—it’s a one-of-a-kind adventure that connects families with the magic of the North Pole and the beauty of Muskoka.”

For over six decades, Santa’s Village has been a cherished tradition for generations, combining holiday cheer with outdoor adventure. As the park evolves with each new attraction, it remains dedicated to delivering unforgettable family experiences. The introduction of Yeti Trek builds on this legacy, offering a thrill ride that captures the imagination of guests of all ages.

As construction progresses, fans are encouraged to follow along with updates by visiting

santasvillage.ca or following Santa’s Village on social media. Stay tuned for sneak peeks,

behind-the-scenes footage, and all the exciting news leading up to the grand opening of Yeti Trek in 2025.

Get ready for an unforgettable adventure—Santa’s Village is bringing the magic of the North Pole to Bracebridge in a way like never before!