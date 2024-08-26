It’s National Dog Day And Your New Best Friend Could Be Waiting At OSPCA

Today is National Dog Day and the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society has more than 200 dogs in its care across the province who are waiting for homes.

If you’ve been thinking of adopting a dog, today is the perfect day to visit your local Ontario SPCA animal centre or go online to the adoption site at ontariospca.ca/adopt to see animals awaiting adoption.

Among the dogs waiting for a loving home is Edwena, who has been waiting now for more than 280 days for her new life to start. Currently available for adoption at the Ontario SPCA’s Provincial Dog Rehabilitation Centre, two-year-old Edwena loves going on walks and playing, and she’s a great cuddler! She has spent time in a foster home and thrived in a home environment where she lived with other animals. She learns quickly and would make a great companion for someone out there.

Animals adopted from the Ontario SPCA are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and they go home with food from Royal Canin to help ensure a smooth transition into their new home.

“We’re committed to finding these dogs homes, no matter how long it takes,” says Sonya Reichel, Vice President of Operations with the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “We celebrate second chances every day and National Dog Day is the perfect opportunity to showcase the many wonderful dogs who long to have a home to call their own.”

To view animals available for adoption, visit ontariospca.ca/adopt

Not in a position to adopt? Please donate to help cover the cost of care for an animal. To donate, visit ontariospca.ca/donate The Ontario SPCA is also seeking foster volunteers to provide TLC to animals to prepare them for adoption. To learn more, visit ontariospca.ca/foster