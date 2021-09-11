Early Morning Impaired Driver In Midland

A vehicle at the intersection of King and Yonge Streets, Midland at 1:43 a.m. September 8, 2021 caught the eye of a officer on patrol from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle which did not have its headlights activated and after following the vehicle, was able to safely stop and speak with the driver at the intersection of Yonge Street and Simcoe County Road 93.

The officer arrested the driver at the scene and entered into a drinking and driving investigation.

The investigation has resulted in Natalie Judith Boynton 49 years of Midland being charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol, Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) and further with Dangerous Operation.