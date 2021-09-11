Tim Hortons Owners In Huntsville Supporting Muskoka Seniors With Smile Cookies

Our local Muskoka Seniors organization is this year’s charity of choice for the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Week!

Be sure to add cookies to your Tim Hortons order the week of September 13th. From September 13th to 19th, Tim Hortons owners in Huntsville will be supporting Muskoka Seniors! When you purchase a freshly baked Smile Cookie at one of their Tim Hortons locations 100% of the proceeds will be donated to our local Muskoka Seniors organization.

“The past 18-months has highlighted the importance of community support organizations to deliver essential services to support our most vulnerable populations. Community services like Muskoka Seniors are needed now more than ever to reduce the strain on our health care system, emergency department visits, and wait lists for long-term care. The need for more community services and funding is undeniable and this fundraising campaign could not have come at a better time. The wellbeing of our senior community must remain top of mind for all of us as we move beyond the pandemic,” states Jenn Pfrimmer, Muskoka Seniors Executive Director.

Muskoka Seniors is a not-for-profit charitable organization working to serve the seniors of Huntsville and the surrounding area. Muskoka Seniors provides services to keep seniors independent, safe, and connected with the community while living in their own homes. From transportation to meal delivery service and friendly visiting, their team of staff and volunteers act as a client support system while offering caregivers and family peace of mind.

“We are asking local residents and business owners to go the extra smile and order them by the dozens! Things these days have been heavy. Many people are overworked and worn out, but the simple act of sharing a smile can brighten someone’s day and let them know they are cared about! This week is a great opportunity to treat your staff, other businesses, your friends, and neighbours while supporting an amazing organization at the same time”, asks Jenn. “And be sure to show off your smiles and tag us on Facebook or Instagram @muskoka.seniors and @timhortonsmuskoka.”

If you wish to pre-order Tim Hortons Smile Cookies, complete the form found online at www.muskokaseniors.org and submit it to info@muskokaseniors.org no less than 48 hours of your specified pick up date and restaurant locations: 44 Hwy #60, 180 West Rd., and 1 Capstone Lane.

New to Muskoka Seniors? Check us out online at www.muskokaseniors.org.se