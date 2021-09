Bracebridge OPP responded to a single vehicle collision involving an off road vehicle on Monsell Road in Bracebridge, on Saturday September 11, 2021 at 12:26 p.m.

The driver, 24 year-old Sydney Leonand from Hamilton, was transported to the Bracebridge hospital by Paramedics and unfortunately has succumbed to her injuries.

The OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation (TTCI) unit is on scene and assisting with this ongoing investigation.