Dump Truck Driver Charged With Impaired Driving In Oro-Medonte

The Orillia Detachment and Central Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have removed and charged a dump truck driver with impaired operation-related offences in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On September 3, 2024, an OPP officer observed a fully loaded dump truck fail to stop at a stop sign on Line 7 North at 15/16 Sideroad East. After pulling the truck over, the officer noticed the driver showing signs of impairment and conducted an ASD test, which resulted in the driver blowing a “FAIL.” The truck was searched, and the officer located 10 empty beer cans and nine sealed beer cans.

The driver was transported to the detachment and performed two tests, both of which registered results 2.5 times over the legal limit.

As a result of the investigation, David McLean, a 46-year-old from Alliston, has been charged with:

Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Disobey Stop Sign – Fail to Stop

Driving Motor Vehicle with Liquor Readily Available

Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor

The accused is scheduled is appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on October 8, 2024. The accused was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension and the company’s dump truck was impounded for 7 days.