Gravenhurst Resident Charged After Break And Enter To Grocery Store

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person after a break and enter to a commercial business in Gravenhurst.

On September 4th, 2024, at 10:20 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a break and enter to a grocery store on First Street North in Gravenhurst after the store had closed for the day. A man slipped into the building through an employee door and attempted to steal a quantity of consumable goods. Employees responded to the intruder, who assaulted on employee while attempting to follow through with the theft. Officers responded quickly, were on scene within minutes and placed the intruder under arrest.

Police have charged 52-year-old Terry Traynor of Gravenhurst with the following:

Break and Enter

Assault Cause Bodily Harm

Assault with a Weapon

Robbery with Violence

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Obstruct Person in the Lawful Execution of a Process

Fail to Comply with Probation

The accused was held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge for a bail hearing.