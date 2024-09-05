$113,700 OTF Grant From Ontario Allows Township Of Tiny To Install Accessible Water Fill Stations

On Friday, MPP Jill Dunlop joined Mayor David Evans and staff for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the installation of 13 accessible water fill stations at popular municipal

parks, facilities, and beaches throughout the Township of Tiny. This project was made possible thanks to a $113,700 Capital grant awarded in 2022 by the provincial government’s Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF).

“I was happy to join the Township of Tiny for the ribbon cutting of the new accessible touchless water stations today,” said Jill Dunlop, MPP for Simcoe North. “This project, made possible by the generous support of the province through the Ontario Trillium Foundation, will enhance this community’s public spaces and promote health and well-being. Thank you to everyone involved in bringing this valuable amenity to residents and visitors.”

The OTF grant enabled the township to install the water fill stations at the following locations:

• Balm Beach – 18 Tiny Beaches Road North

• Bernie LeClair Trail Head – 99 Balm Beach

Road East

• Bluewater Beach – 70 Nicole Boulevard

• Jackson Park – 1 Marina Road

• Lafontaine Beach – 775 Lafontaine Road West

• Lafontaine Park – 342 Rue Lafontaine Road West

• Perkinsfield Park – 43 County Road 6 South

• Tiny Township Community Centre (TTCC) *inside the centre – 91 Concession 8 East

• Toanche Park – 771 Champlain Road

• Woodland Beach – 2020 Tiny Beaches Road South

• Wyebridge Park – 8340 Highway 93

• Wyevale Park – 10 Concession 5 East

• Wyevale Soccer Pitches – 29 Concession 5 East

“We’re thrilled to see the accessible water fill stations operating throughout our community,” said Mayor David Evans. “This project aligns with the Township of Tiny’s ongoing commitment to being a Blue Community by making clean drinking water easily accessible to the public which also helps to reduce single use plastics. On behalf of the township, I want to thank the Province of Ontario and the Ontario Trillium Foundation for making this project a reality”.

In 2011, the Township of Tiny became the first Blue Community in Ontario, and third in all of Canada. In order to become a Blue Community, a municipality must recognize water and sanitation as human rights, ban or phase out the sale of bottled water in municipal facilities and at municipal events, and promote publicly financed, owned, and operated water and wastewater services. The accessible water fill stations emphasize the township’s commitment to being a Blue Community by making clean drinking water

available to the public. For more information on this project, visit www.tiny.ca/waterstations.