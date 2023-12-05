Drug Investigation Leads To Charges In Parry Sound

The West Parry Sound detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with drug related offences.

On November 30, 2023, shortly after 11:00 a.m. members of the West Parry Sound OPP were alerted to a possible drug transaction on James Street in the Town of Parry Sound.

Officers seized approximately $1500 of suspected Hydromorphone, Clonazepam, and Oxycodone and over $3500 in Canadian currency.

Lawrence Hillier, 79-years-of-age of Parry Sound was arrested and charged with:

Traffick in schedule 1 substance – opioid – two counts

Traffick in schedule 4 substance

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 – in Canada

The accused was released and is schedules to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 4, 2024.