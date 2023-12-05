Suspects To Identify After Attempted Break And Enter In Muskoka Lakes

Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people in a daytime attempted break and enter in Muskoka Lakes Twp.

On November 26, 2023 Bracebridge OPP responded to a concern from the owner of a seasonal property on Peninsula Road in Muskoka Lakes Township after they received alerts from surveillance cameras on the property. Officers assisted and confirmed that the suspects were not successful in getting inside the residence and are asking for the publics help in identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or you may contact CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at crimestopperssdm.com.