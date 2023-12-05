You’re Invited: ‘Bay Street And Beyond’ Community Information Session

The underground water and wastewater pipes running beneath our roads in Gravenhurst have been serving residents and businesses since 1944.

‘Bay Street and Beyond’ is a partnership project with the District of Muskoka and Town of Gravenhurst, set to begin next year.

This is more than just a construction project; it’s a commitment to safeguarding and maintaining the underground critical services we depend on every day and ensure that our communities remain connected.

We invite you to join us at our first in-person Community Information Session on December 14, 2023 – we’re putting drinking water, stormwater, wastewater, roads and transportation under the spotlight.

You’re Invited: Community Information Session

Join us at our in-person session, our project team will share project details, timelines and share more about why these improvements are critical for our Gravenhurst community. If you can’t make it in person, a recording will be available to view online after the event and resources will be posted on our project website.

Date: December 14, 2023

Time: 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – presentation at 6:15 p.m.

Location: Marriot Residence Inn, 285 Steamship Bay Rd, Gravenhurst

Recording and resources will be available on our project website

“Bay Street and Beyond” – More Than a Construction Project

There’s more to this project than bringing in machinery – it involves new underground pipes, improving the road platform, enhancements to pedestrian safety, and creating more opportunities for active transportation. Plans to connect the iconic Gull Lake Park, Gravenhurst Wharf and the downtown community will allow residents and visitors to fully experience the distinct charm of these areas.

Stay Updated – Sign Up, Learn More

For the latest updates on the Bay and Beyond project, visit our project website and sign up for our newsletter at www.engagemuskoka.ca/BayandBeyond.

