Drug Charges For A Driver And Passenger In Huntsville

The Huntsville OPP has arrested and charged a driver and passenger with several offences after a traffic stop in Huntsville.

On March 18, 2021, Huntsville OPP were on patrol when they received a traffic complaint from two concerned citizens about a car on Lorne Street South.

Responding officers located the car and found the driver asleep in the car and the passenger asleep as well.

The initial investigation found the driver and passenger to be intoxicated. The driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. The driver was found to be in possession of a prohibited weapon. Further investigation resulted in police locating a quantity of controlled substance in possession of the driver and passenger.

As result of the investigation, police located and seized a prohibited edged weapon and 0.5 grams of a substance suspected to be Fentanyl.

The following two people have been charged:

Shane Hall (age 34), of Algonquin Highlands Township, Ontario

– Possession of a schedule 1 substance- opioid

Jay Latvala (age 48), of Lake of Bays Township, Ontario

– Possession of a schedule 1 substance- opioid

– Unauthorized possession of weapon

– Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired

Both accused have a court date for mid May.