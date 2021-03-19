People Arguing In Huntsville Has OPP Looking For Tips

On March 18, 2021 just before 5 p.m., Huntsville OPP were called to a disturbance.

It was reported to police that a disturbance involving several males and a female occurred in the parking lot of Tim Horton’s located at 180 West Road in Huntsville, Ontario.

The people arguing were standing by an older model black pickup truck and a maroon van or SUV.

On police arrival, the people arguing and the vehicles had left. Police initiated a search but officers were unable to locate the vehicles or people involved.

Description:

1) Older male with greying beard.

2) Male in late 20’s early 30’s, with black hair and receding hair line.

3) Male in late 20’s early 30’s, thin build, with black hair.

4) Female approximately 25 years of age with dark hair, with red and pink ties in hair.

The OPP want to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Anyone that has information is asked to call Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers.