The City of Kawartha Lakes OPP received a call on Burnt River in Sommerville Township Saturday evening at 7:30 pm after a male who had been swimming failed to resurface.

Police attended the location, where the male was located and transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The deceased has been identified as Kingston Ferdinanda, 56 years-of-age of Scarborough.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.