Firefighter Recruitment On Now In Georgian Bay Township

The Department of Fire and Emergency Services are actively recruiting new firefighters. The application deadline of August 5, 2022 is fast approaching.

Have you or a person you know been thinking about a way to give back to the community, stay fit, and build relationships with like minded individuals? Apply today to join the Georgian Bay Fire and Emergency Services as a Volunteer Firefighter.

With room to grow the Department of Fire and Emergency Services currently has 45 dedicated volunteer firefighters that work alongside two full time staff members, the Deputy Fire Chief and the Director of Fire and Emergency Services. They all work together to support Honey Harbour, MacTier and Port Severn within three Fire Stations.

A Recruitment Information Session will be held on July 26, 2022, for 7:00 PM at Station 3, 14 Bressette Road, Port Severn. Interested parties can forward resumes to jobs@gbtownship.ca.

For more information about the application process and the information session you can find it on our website, or contact the Chad Dowell, Deputy Fire Chief, Township of Georgian Bay 705-538-2337 x 255 or cdowell@gbtownship.ca.