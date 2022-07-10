Home Destroyed By Fire On Saturday Night In Port Carling

Muskoka Lakes firefighters from Port Carling were called at 9 p.m., on Saturday to a single family home on fire located on Tamarack Trail in Port Carling.

Upon arrival, initial responding firefighters found multiple spot fires caused by burning telephone lines melting due to being energized, caused by the initial hydro line failure at the incident touching the telephone line. This caused a delay in staging fire apparatus,

A single family home was fully involved with fire and had caused an exposed bunkie to be involved with fire at the time crews arrived.

All occupants of both structures and their pets evacuated the structure.

Firefighters from Port Carling, Milford Bay, Foots Bay, Minett, Bala and Torrance attended the scene.

Crews were able to save the nearby exposure however two structures were consumed by fire. Fire Investigators are on scene and have begun their work to determine the cause.

All crews worked safely and no one injured at this incident. Three seasonal residents were displaced.