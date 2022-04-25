Driver Taken To Hospital After Hitting A Moose On Hwy. 127

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

On Sunday, April 24, 2022, shortly after 9 p.m. Killaloe OPP, assisted by the South Algonquin Fire Department, and the District of Nipissing Paramedic Services responded to a single vehicle collision involving a passenger car and a moose on Highway 127, near McKenzie Lake Road, in the Township of South Algonquin.

The passenger car was travelling northbound on Highway 127 when it struck a moose that was crossing the highway. The 24-year-old driver from Maynooth received minor injuries and was transported to hospital by paramedics. The vehicle passengers were not injured.

The vehicle was towed.

