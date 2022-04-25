Tim Hortons Launches New Passionfruit Tea Lemonade Quencher

Tim Hortons is adding another exciting flavour to the Quenchers line-up with the introduction of the new Passionfruit Tea Lemonade Quencher.
Now available in restaurants across Canada, Tims Passionfruit Tea Lemonade Quencher was crafted by the company’s in-house beverage innovation experts. The new cold beverage is made with a perfect blend of freshly brewed green tea sweetened with aromatic passionfruit syrup, adding delicate sweet tropical notes, topped with a splash of refreshing lemonade for a new and deliciously blended tangy twist.
The Passionfruit Tea Lemonade Quencher is the second new Quenchers innovation to launch this Spring – a Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher was introduced in March.
“The response to our Quenchers platform since we first launched them last summer has been fantastic. The introduction of both our Iced Tea Quencher and this new Passionfruit Tea Lemonade Quencher are a demonstration of our commitment to growing both our Quenchers offerings, and our unique and delicious cold beverage assortment,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons Canada.
Guests can enjoy Quenchers on their own or include them in Tim Hortons lunch combos as the perfect thirst-quenching beverage for their afternoon meal or refresh on a warm day.