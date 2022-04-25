Tim Hortons Launches New Passionfruit Tea Lemonade Quencher

The Passionfruit Tea Lemonade Quencher is the second new Quenchers innovation to launch this Spring – a Freshly Brewed Iced Tea Quencher was introduced in March.

“The response to our Quenchers platform since we first launched them last summer has been fantastic. The introduction of both our Iced Tea Quencher and this new Passionfruit Tea Lemonade Quencher are a demonstration of our commitment to growing both our Quenchers offerings, and our unique and delicious cold beverage assortment,” said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons Canada.

Guests can enjoy Quenchers on their own or include them in Tim Hortons lunch combos as the perfect thirst-quenching beverage for their afternoon meal or refresh on a warm day.