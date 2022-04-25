PuroClean In Gravenhurst Is Hiring A Contents Cleaning Technician

PuroClean North Simcoe & Muskoka is hiring a Contents Cleaning Technician

Gravenhurst, ON

Full-time, Permanent

PuroClean has an opportunity for a Contents Cleaning Technician in the Gravenhurst office.PuroClean North Simcoe & Muskoka is a locally owned and operated residential and commercial restoration company that is part of a large continent wide network. PuroClean is driven to provide an unmatched service experience quickly, professionally, ethically and with compassion, resulting in peace of mind for all concerned. We believe in people and in continuous growth and improvement; not only those we help, but also those who are on the team.

PuroClean North Simcoe & Muskoka provides 24-hour emergency plus cleaning and rebuild services to people who have suffered water, fire and mould loss to their homes and businesses.

Position Summary

The Contents Cleaning Technician provides general cleaning, moving and packing at both the customer’s site and at our shop to prepare for and/or post rebuild and repair construction work.

Responsibilities

• Ensure that customer’s furnishings and belongings are safely removed and packed

• List and document (written and photo) restorable and non-restorable items both at the customer site and at the workshop

• Items are packed in a manner that expedites cleaning process in shop

• Clean items that have been affected at our top of the line facilities including using ultrasonic cleaning.

• Arrange for specialty items (i.e. art work, paper documents) to be cleaned at off site locations.

• Post-rebuild return and placement of furnishings and belongings at

customer’s site

Requirements

• Ability to lift heavy items (50 pounds)

• Experience in cleaning and restoring items an asset

• Moving & Packing skills an asset

• Superior customer service skills

• Good verbal and written communication skills

• Valid G driver’s license and clean driving record

• Clean criminal record

• High school diploma

Schedule

• 8-hour weekday shifts

• Overtime

• Weekend availability

