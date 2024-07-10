Driver Succumbs To Injuries, Charges Upgraded After Collision On Hwy. 12 In Ramara

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 12 in the Township of Ramara.

On June 18, 2024, shortly after 4:00 p.m., Orillia OPP received information regarding a serious motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on Highway 12 near Concession 1 in Ramara Township.

Orillia OPP arrived on scene with Ramara Fire and Simcoe County Paramedics (EMS) to one vehicle in the ditch and one vehicle blocking the highway with significant damage. With the assistance of Ramara Fire, they were able to extract the driver from the vehicle in the ditch. Upon speaking with the driver of the other vehicle, officers noticed the driver to be showing signs of being intoxicated by alcohol.

Both drivers were transported by EMS to a local hospital, however both were later transported to Toronto area Trauma Centre in life threatening condition.

The Central Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement unit (TIME) attended the location to continue the investigation. The highway was closed for several hours for investigation, however, has since been re-opened.

On June 28, 2024 one driver had succumbed to their injuries as a result of the collision. This driver has been identified as a 63-year-old male of Severn Township.

The name of the driver was not released.



As a result of this investigation, Tricia Bottan, 52-year-old of Scarborough is now facing upgraded charges:

Impaired- blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

Operation causing death contrary to section 320.14(3).

Anyone who may have witnessed or has camera footage of the collision and has not spoken with police is asked to contact the Orillia OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.