Breaking Ground For Muskoka And Area’s First Donor-Funded MRI

(Wednesday, July 10, 2024, Muskoka, ON) – Together with the Huntsville Hospital Foundation, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) is excited to mark the official start of construction for Muskoka and area’s first Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine in Huntsville.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held with dignitaries and donors on Wednesday, July 10 behind the Emergency Department at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) Site where excavation related to a 3,700-square foot addition to house the new MRI is getting underway.

Since the provincial government’s announcement of expanded MRI service by Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Graydon Smith, behind-the-scenes planning has included architectural design of the space and contractor tender, special designation to operate magnetic resonance, and selection of the vendor who will build MAHC’s MRI machine.

“Bringing MRI services to Muskoka and East Parry Sound is a reflection of our government’s commitment to expanding critical healthcare services and infrastructure in small towns and rural communities,” said MPP Graydon Smith, Parry Sound-Muskoka. “Our government’s approximate investment of $900,000/year to fund MRI services will ensure that residents across the area no longer have to travel for hours to access MRI. I want to congratulate the many fundraisers, donors and health leaders who have worked hard to achieve this milestone.”

The HDMH Site at MAHC has been a designated District Stroke Centre since 2006 and is currently the only regional stroke program without an MRI under its roof to perform essential studies for patients presenting with critically time-sensitive neurological conditions. Dr. Jason Blaichman, Director & Chief of Diagnostic Imaging at MAHC, is eager for the new machine that, at maturity, will complete 5,000 MRI scans locally every year.

“I cannot overstate how important the MRI project is for all of us here in Muskoka. It has the potential to positively impact the medical care provided by all our physicians, which will ultimately benefit our patients and their families,” says Dr. Blaichman. “It is critical to have the most up-to-date technology to provide the best care possible for our community. By bringing the newest imaging technology to MAHC, we will ensure that we have the resources to support continued growth of the medical expertise provided right here in Muskoka well into the future.”

Once completed in the spring of 2025, the new local MRI service in Muskoka is estimated to save over 7,000 hours behind the wheel for patients, and spare more than 700,000 kilometres of travel to hospitals outside of our region for an MRI.

“From diagnosis to treatment and prognosis, the impact of MRI closer to home for patients within and around our region is significant,” says Cheryl Harrison, President & CEO at MAHC. “It means so much for all of Muskoka and East Parry Sound to have top-quality imaging services in our own backyard, and shorter wait times for MRI. Today marks another milestone in our journey to our area’s first MRI machine.”

The MRI project has not been possible without the incredible support of donors from South River to Orillia and Haliburton to Parry Sound through the Huntsville Hospital Foundation’s Focus on Imaging campaign.

“I would like to thank our donors who made a gift to support this project. You have turned a shared vision into reality, bringing advanced diagnostic technology to our community,” says Katherine Craine, CEO of the Huntsville Hospital Foundation. “I hope you feel proud! This is the impact of your donations and a true demonstration of community support. Thank you for being a part of the journey and for choosing to support diagnostic care for patients.”