United States Citizen Arrested In Parry Sound

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have made an arrest of a citizen of the United States of America after receiving a complaint from the public.

On July 8, 2024, members of the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a report of a suspicious person yelling behind a business in Parry Sound Ontario. Officers attended and spoke with a person who identified himself as American. Officers contacted the CBSA to confirm if the person entered Canada legally.

As a result of the investigation, Jeremy Mathias 37-years-old, of New York was arrested under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

The accused was transferred into the custody of the CBSA for further investigation.