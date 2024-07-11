Calls For Service Keep Southern Georgian Bay OPP Marine Unit Busy 

During the July 1- 9, 2024 time frame, marine officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 15 calls for service that were made by members of the public to the OPP Communications Center.

These calls varied from well being checks on several mariners, marine related verbal disputes in a swim zone, investigating an vessel aground incident and assisting mariners who were overturned/broken down and arranged assistance on area waterways.

Officers logged 59 hours of patrol time, checking 71 vessels for required equipment and signs of operator impairment resulting in four persons being charged for liquor related offences and two roadside screening device tests were conducted. As well, 27 operators were educated in various marine related violations that were minor in nature. Four operators were ticketed for failing to have sufficient lifejackets and two operators were ticketed for violations under the Canada Shipping Act.

Visits to area marinas are also on the officers task lists as connecting with operators at the marina as they are loading up on supplies or fuel can result on some valuable safety tips being shared.

The vessel with young mariners as passengers onboard (depicted in the attached submitted OPP photograph) were checked by officers during their patrols and the mariners were rewarded for wearing their lifejackets by being provided with “I Got Caught Wearing My Lifejacket” Tee shirts. Also, operators are always advised to be mindful of shoals as water levels do change on Georgian Bay (attached submitted OPP photograph) and lastly, when in the beaches area of Tiny Township be aware of the posted speed zones of 10 km/h within 300 meters of shore.

The “I Got Caught Wearing My Lifejacket” water safety program has been in place on OPP patrolled waterways for many years and enjoys great success in educating young mariners the value in having and wearing your lifejacket while on the water. These young mariners were happy to “be caught wearing their lifejackets” when the officers checked their vessels and posed for the camera.