MNR Issues Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook Bulletin For Several Areas

The Ministry of Natural Resources – Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District is advising area residents that a Watershed Conditions Statement – Flood Outlook Bulletin is in effect for the district until Friday, July 19, 2024.

This message is intended for residents and visitors within the MNR Bracebridge-Minden-Parry Sound District for portions of the District of Parry Sound, District of Muskoka, County of Haliburton, and City of Kawartha Lakes within the Black, Burnt, Gull, Magnetawan, Muskoka, Pickerel, Seguin, and Severn River Watersheds.

Hurricane Beryl made landfall along the Texas coast of the USA on July 8 and has significantly weakened after landfall. While moving northeast and towards the Lower Great Lakes, remnants of Beryl are forecast to merge with an upper trough that is currently over central North America, creating a highly efficient conveyor belt of moisture into southern Ontario.

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl reached Ontario on the evening of July 9. It is forecasted that this may result in significant precipitation into the southern portion of the province over the next few days. Confidence on the exact path of the system is low.

The MNR Surface Water Monitoring Centre (SWMC) updated the Provincial Flood Watch on July 10 and indicate that the areas at greatest risk of the heaviest rainfall are situated immediately south of Georgian Bay and along the St. Lawrence River. These areas could receive 50-100mm of total rainfall from this event.

Lower-lying portions of known flood-prone areas may be impacted to varying degrees as lake/river levels rise in response to received precipitation. Residents and visitors should exercise caution while around waterbodies and maintain close supervision of children and pets.

MNR also advises extreme caution when using forest access roads for outdoor activities as they may become seasonally inundated with water, are prone to washouts and may become impassible due to localized flooding.

Residents that have been affected by high water and flow conditions in the past should continue take necessary action to protect/secure any vulnerable property in proximity to rivers and lakes and closely monitor developing conditions and regularly check for updated messages.

The ministry is closely monitoring the weather and developing watershed conditions.

Further updates will be issued as appropriate.