Driver Pulls Into OPP Station, Arrested For Impaired Driving

A uniform officer from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 8:35 p.m. March 17, 2021 to a report of a possible impaired driver called into the OPP Communications Centre by a concerned citizen.

The officer spotted and began to follow a vehicle matching the description heading westbound on Heritage Drive in Midland. The vehicle then pulled into the Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment parking lot off of Heritage Drive and was spoken to by the officer.

After speaking with the driver arrested the driver and continued the investigation inside the detachment.

As a result of the investigation Darcy Leo Lauria, 35 years of age from Barrie has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Mischief – obstructs, interrupts or interferes with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property

The accused damaged government property while in custody at the detachment.

The accused was released from police custody on a undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on April 1, 2021. The involved vehicle was towed and impounded for 7 days and the accused’s driver’s licence has been further suspended for 90 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) .